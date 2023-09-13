Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried has been around long enough to know which lineups make pitchers tremble in fear. The seven-year veteran feels fortunate his team makes other pitchers break out in a cold sweat on the mound. Fried shared his thoughts on the Braves breaking the NL home run record with The Athletic's David O'Brien on Tuesday.

“Every single guy 1 through 9 can take you deep, and we've got a ton of guys with 15 or more homers, other guys approaching it. You never get a break with this lineup. You leave one mistake over the plate, anyone can beat you,” Fried said.

Max Fried made his comment on the same night Braves first baseman Matt Olson tied the franchise record with his 51st home run of the season. Olson tied Braves legend Andruw Jones, whose No. 25 jersey the team retired recently. Ronald Acuna, Jr. and Marcell Ozuna also hit home runs as the Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 on Tuesday.

Two Phillies fans celebrated prematurely after Trea Turner's ninth-inning solo shot that tied the game. Eddie Rosario's RBI single in the top of the ninth inning ultimately made the difference. Atlanta now needs just one win to clinch the NL East division.

Braves manager Brian Snitker made it clear that was the bigger goal after the Braves clinched a postseason berth several days ago. Max Fried, Matt Olson, Ronald Acuna, Jr., Marcell Ozuna, and the rest of the Braves will accomplish that goal. It's not a question of if – it's a question of when. Once that happens, the Braves are in a good position to win their second World Series pennant since 2021.