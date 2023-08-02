Matt Olson and Austin Riley made history when they hit back-to-back home runs in the Atlanta Braves' 12-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. Matt Olson and Austin Riley have hit back-to-back homers during a game in April, May, June, July and August. The Braves' stars are the first pair of teammates in MLB history to accomplish the feat in five straight months, according to Stats Perform.

Olson's home runs off Angels starter Lucas Giolito was his 37th of the 2023 season. The Braves' first baseman leads the National League in home runs and is only two dingers of Shohei Ohtani's MLB-leading pace. Riley launched his 25th homer of the year against the Angels. Riley has been an All-Star in two straight seasons.

Olson also leads the NL with 91 RBI. The Braves roster is so loaded with talent that Olson is viewed as a long shot to win the 2023 NL MVP award. Olson and Riley's teammate, Ronald Acuna Jr., is the overwhelming favorite to win the award. Acuna Jr. leads the NL with 1.002 OPS. He's become the first player in 16 years to record at least 25 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season.

The Olson and Riley stat highlights the kind of magical campaign that the Braves have put together in 2023. Atlanta is running away with the NL East, leading the second-place Philadelphia Phillies by 11.5 games. The Braves have the best record in baseball and are 8.5 games ahead of the Dodgers for the No. 1 seed in the league.

The Braves are on pace for 105 wins and their sixth straight NL East title.