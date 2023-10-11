Game 3 isn't necessarily a must-win affair, but it is an extremely important contest for both the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves. The NLDS is tied at one game apiece heading into Wednesday's clash, so gaining a 2-1 advantage will be pivotal in the best-of-five series. The Braves are sending RHP Bryce Elder to the mound in Game 3. Brian Snitker explained the decision to start Elder before the game, per Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

“I think we just kind of felt like after the way he (Elder) threw at the intersquad (games), and with the layoff, that he was the guy,” Snitker said. “He's been a starter for us all year. It was a big reason why (he) won the decision.”

Spencer Strider is expected to start Game 4 for Atlanta, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com. The question is whether or not Strider will be pitching with a 2-1 lead or deficit in the series. Elder's performance on Wednesday will go a long way in determining that result.

Braves turning to Bryce Elder

Elder is not the most intimidating pitcher on the mound. While Spencer Strider relies on strikeout-heavy stuff and a blazing fastball, Elder finds success by keeping hitters off-balance.

2023 was only his second season in the big leagues. Yet, Elder displayed impressive potential. He was named to his first All-Star team and finished the season with a respectable 3.81 ERA. Elder also recorded 128 strikeouts across 31 starts.

The Braves' decision to start Elder is not too surprising. He endured his share of ups and downs but still pitched well overall in 2023. Atlanta is hoping for just five or six quality innings from the young right-hander Wednesday. Atlanta's bullpen will take care of the rest.

Braves-Phillies preview

The Phillies will turn to RHP Aaron Nola to oppose Bryce Elder in Game 3. Nola is a reliable veteran pitcher who has playoff experience. Atlanta's offense will try to get something going against Nola, but that will prove to be easier said than done.

Philadelphia wasn't favored in this series, but they took care of business in Game 1. The Phillies followed that up by jumping out to an early lead in Game 2. Atlanta did not give up, however, and came back to win the game in dramatic fashion.

Game 3 projects to be another competitive affair. First pitch is scheduled for 5:07 PM EST.