As we progress through the MLB Playoffs, Game 3 of the NLDS featuring the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies is now set, with the series heading to Philadelphia. After a wild Game 2, could we expect something similar in this pivotal series-leading Game 3?

Braves salvage series with miracle rally in Game 2

It seemed like the end for the Braves in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Phillies. They trailed 4-0 after the fifth inning and then 4-1 after the sixth, facing a dominating performance by right-hander Zack Wheeler, who struck out 10 Braves during the night.

Wheeler's only real mistake, which turned out to be a crucial one, was when Braves' catcher Travis d'Arnaud smashed a two-run homer into left field, bringing the Braves within a run. Wheeler was then taken out, and all the momentum swung in favor of the Braves.

From that point on, the night became unforgettable, becoming one of the most memorable games in NLDS history. Austin Riley delivered a clutch two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to take the lead, making it 5-4. However, in the ninth, with Bryce Harper on first, Nick Castellanos hit a deep fly ball into right-center field, which was miraculously caught by centerfielder Michael Harris II. Harris quickly threw it towards second base, realizing Harper was past the base and not tagging up. Ozzie Albies missed Harris' throw but was backed up by Riley, who side-armed it to first base, doubling Harper and ending the game to even the series.

If the Braves had failed to level the series in Game 2, Game 3 of the NLDS might have marked the end of their season. Mainly because they now have to travel to Philadelphia to play at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies' home ballpark.

Going back to last year's postseason, the Phillies' home crowd has become a significant advantage. Their energy and passionate fans can quickly rattle the opposing team. Unfortunately for the Braves, they must win at least one game there, but it's better than having to win two, which would have been the case without the comeback in Game 2.

Game 3 of the NLDS doesn't carry as much pressure for the Braves now. They know they can win, and the momentum is no longer solely with the Phillies, as it seemed to be going into the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 2. But what do the Braves need to do to take the lead in the series by winning Game 3?

The Braves need to establish an early lead

One of the ways the Braves dominated this season was by scoring early and often, mainly in the first inning. Atlanta scored 65 runs in the first inning this season, contributing to a total of 146 runs overall. That accounted for 40% of their games, according to MLB.com. They didn't score until the sixth inning in Game 2 and didn't score at all in Game 1. The Braves can't wait that long as the away team.

Take the Philly crowd out of the equation

Getting an early lead silences the crowd immediately. The Philly faithful will be hyped for this game, especially against their NL East rival who celebrated on their field after clinching the division title against them.

One of those who celebrated the most was Ronald Acuña Jr., who the Braves' skipper told after the game, “You're going to get to play in the World Series this year.” Phillies' fans would love nothing more than to hassle Acuña all night long. But if he belts a 400-foot homer into the stands leading-off in the first inning, that immediately neutralizes their impact. The Braves need consistent run support, facing a powerful Philadelphia offense, with the additional challenge of dealing with a yet-to-be-announced Atlanta pitcher.

Limit the Phillies' extra bases and steals

In the first two games, the Phillies managed two doubles, two homers, and seven stolen bases. The Braves need to minimize this if they want to win the series, starting with Game 3. They performed better in Game 2, but in Game 1, they allowed five stolen bases.

The Phillies have speed with players like Trey Turner, Bryce Harper, Christian Pache, and others who can easily get in scoring position with their legs if they can get on base. The problem for the Braves entering Game 3 is their starting pitching situation.

The nod likely goes to Bryce Elder, an All-Star this season. However, the 24-year-old seemed to tire out toward the end of the season and had some rough games. The other option is 20-year-old AJ Smith-Shawver, who has shown flashes of greatness but has limited big league experience and no postseason experience. The Phillies will look to take advantage of the Braves' young and fairly inexperienced pitchers, whichever one gets the nod. If they allow the Phillies to get on base, they must limit it to just one.