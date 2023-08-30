It seems there is nothing a player on the star-studded Atlanta Braves can't do. Charlie Morton is the latest Brave to accomplish an impressive feat, becoming the fourth pitcher aged 39 or older to allow one run or less and three hits or less in six or more innings against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

The other three to do it are Randy Johnson, Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux, who did it twice. Morton joins Glavine as the only Braves pitchers with that type of start on their resume.

“They’re legends,” Morton said, via Mark Bowman. “I’m just the guy who has figured things out over the last six or seven years.”

Morton's latest gem propelled the Braves to their 86th win of 2023. He allowed one run in six innings of work, striking out eight batters. He'll finish August with a 4-1 record and a 1.91 ERA. The run he allowed on Tuesday is the only one he's allowed over his last four starts.

Morton has put himself in the NL Cy Young Award race alongside Braves teammate Spencer Strider. With those two mowing down batters and Max Fried getting back into the fold, Atlanta has one of the best starting rotations in the MLB.

Charlie Morton likely didn’t envision himself as a history-maker earlier in his career, but his second-half resurgence has given him a respectable MLB career. He is approaching his 350th start and 2,000 innings. Doing it with the Braves, the team that drafted him in 2002, must be like some sort of dream.