Heading into the postseason, the Atlanta Braves look like arguably the scariest team in MLB. But while the Braves might be strong now, they're on track to gain a pit of firepower heading into the playoffs.

Kyle Wright had a strong performance in his first rehab start at the High-A level. He allowed just one hit over three scoreless inning, striking out four while walking none, via David O'Brien of The Athletic. He threw 23 of his 26 pitches for strikes.

Wright has been out since May with a shoulder injury. But if his first start was any indication, the right-hander seems prepared to make his way back to the big leagues. He'll likely pitch in at least one more rehab game before making his return. However, all signs are pointing to Wright returning before the end of September.

When Wright does make his return, it'll be a major boon for the Braves and their pitching staff. Over a career-high 31 starts last season, Wright put up a league-leading 21 wins with a career-low 3.19 ERA and a 174/53 K/BB ratio.

Looking at Wright's entire career, everything about that season seems like an anomaly. However, if Wright can find a way to revert to his 2022 form, he could be the key piece to an Atlanta World Series run.

Missing so much time, it'll take some time for Kyle Wright to truly get back up to speed. But his first rehab appearance showed that despite the long layoff, Wright still has plenty of gas left in the tank.