The Atlanta Braves feature arguably the most balanced roster in baseball. They are near the top of the league in many offensive and pitching categories. With Ronald Acuna Jr leading the charge, this Atlanta ball club is built for the playoffs. Today, we are taking on a challenge and trying to find one fatal flaw that will prevent the Braves from winning the 2023 World Series.

Again, Atlanta's roster is talented. There's a good chance the Braves will make a deep playoff run. Baseball fans certainly know that the best regular season team doesn't always win the Fall Classic though. With that being said, here's one fatal flaw that will prevent the Braves from winning the World Series.

Braves' fatal flaw: Bullpen depth/injuries

You can't question the Braves' offense. They lead the league in team average, OBP, slugging, OPS, home runs, RBI and more, per ESPN.

Atlanta has also impressed on the mound. The ball club's team ERA leads the National League and is third in baseball. But as balanced as they are and despite the quality results, bullpen depth could be a major question mark heading into the playoffs.

Nick Anderson, Jesse Chavez, Dylan Lee, Tyler Matzek, and Huascar Ynoa are all Braves pitchers who've dealt with injury concerns in 2023. It was the bullpen that propelled Atlanta to their World Series victory back in 2021, so any uncertainty is worth mentioning here.

That said, the Braves still have a good bullpen. But if any other arms go down with an injury, Atlanta may find themselves in trouble heading into the postseason. Competing with teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies will prove to be an immense challenge, since those teams make life difficult for opposing bullpens. It would not be shocking to see a team like LA or Philadelphia upset the Braves as a result.

What team is the Braves' biggest playoff threat?

In the National League, the Dodgers are the Braves' biggest threat without question. As aforementioned, the Phillies are dangerous. Philadelphia won the National League in 2022 and will be a team to keep tabs on. However, the Dodgers are motivated and should make noise in the postseason.

Teams like the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs could cause some havoc as well, but the Dodgers and their stacked roster are going to cause problems for the Braves if the two teams square off in the playoffs.

If Atlanta navigates its way through the National League, winning the World Series will still prove to be an immense challenge. With their bullpen/injury concerns, overcoming a potential opponent like the Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, or Seattle Mariners will be difficult to say the least.

Is there reason for actual concern?

In the end, Braves fans should still remain confident. Atlanta currently owns the best record in all of MLB and project to make a deep run in October. Ronald Acuna Jr, Matt Olson, and the rest of the lineup will keep the offense on track. Max Fried and Spencer Strider will continue to lead the rotation.

But again, these bullpen concerns also cannot be ignored. Atlanta will hope that many of their relievers can return and make an impact in October. However, if any more relievers go down with injuries in September, the Braves will be in serious trouble.