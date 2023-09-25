The Atlanta Braves are putting their finishing touches on a wildly successful regular season and NL East title. But as the Braves prepare to enter the playoffs, general manager Alex Anthopoulos understands it won't be an easy road.

As the regular season winds down, the Braves have the best record in baseball at 100-56. Still, Anthopolous knows Atlanta must not get too far ahead of themselves and must focus on the fundamentals to come away with the World Series crown, via Bill Ladson of MLB.com.

“Anything can happen. I don't know if there's one concern,” Anthopoulos said. “It's a short series and you know you are playing a good team on the other side of the diamond – whoever that is. I don't know if there is any one area.”

“You understand there are two very good teams that deserve it, that earned their spot in the postseason,” Anthopolous continued. “You need to play error-free baseball. Hopefully, guys stay healthy and guys have good games.”

While any team in the playoffs is surely a good ball club, it's hard arguing any are better positioned than the Braves. Atlanta currently leads the majors in runs scored (909), home runs (299) and batting average (.275). The Braves have fallen a bit in terms of ERA, ranking 15th with a 4.08. Still, they're one of the more electric staffs in the league, ranking third with 1,468 strikeouts.

The Braves are sure to be in a battle with any team they face in the postseason. But at the same time, any team who steps on the diamond will have to feel the wrath of Atlanta.