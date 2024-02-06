The 2024 season could be the final time Max Fried pitches for the Braves.

As the Atlanta Braves chase a World Series title in 2024, Max Fried will be one of the leaders in their pitching rotation. But come 2025, some believe Fried won't even be playing for the Braves.

Fried is scheduled to hit free agency after the season. With how the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2024 offseason, Braves legend Jeff Francoeur is wondering if Fried would eventually join their super team, via Foul Territory.

“You wonder if he's gonna be joining (Tyler) Glasnow and those guys out there in LA,” Francoeur said. “He's from there.”

While signing with the Dodgers will seemingly always be an option, Francoeur acknowledged that the Braves still have plenty to offer. With a higher payroll due to their new stadium attendance, Atlanta can afford a big contract. Furthermore, Fried would continue being a focal point for a Braves team looking to take control of the National League.

But before any decision is made, Fried will need to prove his health. The right-hander made just 14 starts in 2023 as he battled forearm and hamstring injuries. When he was healthy, Fried was dominant, putting up an 8-1 record with a 2.55 ERA and a 80/18 K/BB ratio. Over his seven-year MLB career with the Braves, the righty holds a 62-26 record with a 3.03 ERA and a 697/189 K/BB ratio.

When Max Fried enters free agency, he'll have plenty of suitors, including the Dodgers. But if he comes back healthy and continues his fiery ways, the Braves would be hard pressed to let Fried leave Atlanta anytime soon.