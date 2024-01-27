Max Fried keeps it real talking about potential final season with Braves.

The Atlanta Braves are gearing up for another impressive season, as the franchise hopes to win another World Series since the 2021 title. But with the new season approaching, Max Fried's contract situation is something that must be addressed by the organization. Whether they extend him or not is up in the air. Regardless, the star pitcher gets real about his current situation.

From the sounds of it, Fried loves playing for the Braves but may be keeping his options open, per David O'Brien of The Athletic. If anything, the star pitcher is more focused on the 2024 season.

“Max Fried said he's excited about 2024, [and] respects Braves' way of keeping stuff private. ‘I've spent the majority of my career (here). This is really all I know & the organization has been nothing but supportive. The fans & city have embraced me. I've really enjoyed my time here.'”

The Braves' star pitcher is due to hit free agency next offseason. He'll be making $15 million this season. Considering Fried will only be 30 years old this season, it's clear he still has plenty of longevity remaining in his career. It'll be interesting to see what Atlanta decides to do though, as the roster is stacked with a ton of talent. It's possible the front office won't be able to afford Max Fried if he hits free agency.

This topic will likely buzz around the rumor mill all season long. If Fried can show another season of consistency then Atlanta would be smart to bring him back on a long term deal. Las season, Max Fried finished with a 2.55 ERA, 80 strikeouts, and an 8-1 win/loss record. The Braves are better with Fried on the mound. So keep an eye out for any contract updates on the star pitcher.