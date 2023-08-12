The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets entered Saturday scheduled to play a doubleheader. Since teams are able to add an extra player for doubleheaders, Atlanta made the decision to promote former Mets pitcher Allan Winans to start the first contest, per Lindsay Crosby of Sports Illustrated. The roster move was overlooked by many but it ultimately paid major dividends for Atlanta and left the Mets with frustrations.

Winans turned in a terrific seven-inning performance Saturday. He struck out nine hitters and did not allow a run. The Braves lead the Mets 13-0 as of this story's publication, placing Winans in a very favorable position to get the victory.

The Mets could have kept Winans on their roster. However, New York didn't protect him prior to the 2021 offseason's Rule 5 Draft and the Braves added him to their roster, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com

More to come on this story.