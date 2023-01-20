Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves recently agreed to terms on a minor league contract ahead of the 2023 season. Pillar took to Twitter to express his excitement about joining the Braves on Friday.

“Beyond excited to be joining the @Braves can’t wait to join such a historic franchise and help these guys get back on top!”

If Pillar makes the big league club out of Spring Training, he will provide outstanding defensive prowess to go along with decent offensive potential.

For his career, Kevin Pillar owns a .259/.296/.408 slash line with a .704 OPS. He played in just 4 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022. His last full big league season came in 2021 with the New York Mets, when he hit just .231 but offered a steady defensive effort.

The Braves added Kevin Pillar to provide outfield depth. He isn’t a player who will make or break their season, but could play an impactful role down the road.

Atlanta could still look to acquire OF Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates via trade, but the odds of that occurring are fairly slim. Pillar’s chances of making the roster would diminish if Reynolds was acquired by Atlanta. Their current outfield consists of Ronald Acuna Jr, Michael Harris, and Eddie Rosario. Marcell Ozuna will assume DH duties but can still play outfield if needed.

Jordan Luplow is also a depth candidate for Atlanta.

In the end, Kevin Pillar is still a solid player. Even if he struggles the plate, he will profile as a quality late-game defensive replacement for the Braves.