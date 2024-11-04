The Atlanta Braves dealt with an unfamiliar amount of turbulence throughout 2024, needing to win their final game of the regular season to make the playoffs. This age of uncertainty figures to continue, as they face the reality of losing multiple key talents in free agency. Marcell Ozuna will not be one of those players, however.

Atlanta plans to accept the All-Star designated hitter's $16 million club option in his contract, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network. Considering that Ozuna surely finished in the top five for National League MVP voting, no one is surprised whatsoever by this move.

Conversely, the front office is potentially parting ways with two other members of the 2021 World Series club. The Braves are declining catcher Travis d'Arnaud's $8 million option, per ESPN's Jeff Passan, as well as the $7 million option on relief pitcher Luke Jackson's deal, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

d'Arnaud has supplied Truist Park with plenty of memories over the last few years, but a rising strikeout rate, low batting average and the presence of Sean Murphy made it tough for management to justify spending $8 million on a backup catcher. Jackson posted a 4.50 ERA in 16 appearances this year, returning to Atlanta at the end of July via trade. The team presses on.

Braves bring back their biggest bat of 2024 but face pitching questions

Ozuna blasted 39 home runs and batted .302 while posting a .546 slugging percentage and .925 OPS in 162 games. In addition to the MVP votes he garnered, the 33-year-old Dominican Republic native is also in the running for his third Silver Slugger award. The career season may net him another big payday in 2025, but for now, the Braves will retain his services at a highly reasonable price.

General manager Alex Anthopoulos quickly checks off one of his offseason objectives before entering what could be a crucial winter. Left-handed starting pitcher Max Fried, who recorded a 3.25 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 174 1/3 innings, is set to command a substantial offer on the open market. Charlie Morton is also a free agent, but he might simply decide to officially end his notable MLB career. Regardless, Atlanta's rotation could look quite different in 2025.

Presumptive Cy Young and newly crowned Gold Glove winner Chris Sale is often an injury risk, Spencer Strider may not be ready for the start of next season and Reynaldo Lopez could struggle to maintain his superb 2024 form (will be playing on a new contract). Even if Anthopoulos strikes gold again with his latest Griffin Canning acquisition, the Braves' level of success should greatly depend on the effectiveness of their lineup.

Marcell Ozuna carried much of the offensive load, while others were trapped on the injured list or scuffling at the plate. If all goes as the organization hopes, though, the production will be dispersed more evenly during the 2025 season.