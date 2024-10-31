Before the Los Angeles Dodgers can even soak in their World Series victory, MLB has seen its first offseason trade. The Los Angeles Angels have acquired slugger Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Griffin Canning.

Both teams underwent very different seasons in 2024. The Braves made the playoffs as a Wild Card team with their 89-73 record. However, they were swiftly eliminated in two games by the San Diego Padres.

The Angels weren't even close to sniffing the playoffs with their 63-99 record. In fact, they were 23 games out of the final Wild Card spot.

But Atlanta and Los Angeles do share a similarity, and that's losing their biggest star to injury. Mike Trout of the Angels missed plenty of time with a variety of injuries, ultimately seeing his season come to an end due to a meniscus tear. Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. appeared in just 49 games before tearing his ACL.

Now, both teams are looking to get a jumpstart on their 2025 campaign. The Braves bolstered their pitching staff while the Angels added some pop. But how do both teams grade out for their Jorge Soler deal?

Braves attempting latest reclamation project

Atlanta has used some shrewd trade moves to shape their organization. Their World Series run in 2021 was largely affected by outside trades. And in 2024, both Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez proved invaluable to the organization since arriving via trade.

Now, Canning may not be as heralded as those two players, but the Braves believe in his future. Since joining MLB in 2019, the right-hander holds a 25-34 record with a 4.78 ERA and a 483/183 K/BB ratio. He's coming off of a season in which he posted a 5.19 ERA and a 130/66 K/BB ratio.

His numbers don't jump off the page, but Canning is just 29-years old. He has one year left of team control before hitting free agency in 2025. He also comes in much lower than the $13 million Soler cost.

The Braves will need to find a way to make up for Soler's bat. While just nine of his home runs came in Atlanta, Soler had 21 total in 2024. But with options at designated hitter, Atlanta decided to be more flexible in their lineup. With free agency not even started yet, they could always replace Soler with a big bat.

But to them the prize is Griffin Canning. It's fair to wonder what Atlanta's vision is on the onset, whether to immediately insert him into the rotation or use him in a multi-faceted role. Regardless, their Canning trade was another under-the-radar type move for the Braves. But until he gets put into action and proof of a reclamation is clear, giving anything higher than a C+ would be a stretch.

Final Braves Grade: C+

Like chicks, Angels dig the long ball

The Angels are in a bit of disarray when it comes to their lineup. Shohei Ohtani's departure to the Dodgers shook them to their core. Trout's injuries only made things worse. Ultimately, Los Angeles finished 28th in the league with 635 runs scored. Their 165 home runs ranked 22nd.

Despite those 21 home runs, Soler is coming off of a bit of a down year, hitting .241 with 64 RBI. Still, he would've ranked fifth on the team in batting average and third in both home runs and RBI. If you take Soler's 2023 stats – in which he hit .250 with 36 home runs and 75 RBI on his way to an All-Star nomination – he would've led the Angels in long balls and RBI.

Undoubtedly, the Angels' offense has improved after the trade. However, will it really move the needle in terms of team success? Los Angeles was so far out of contention, one designated hitter won't bring them back. Perhaps the team decides to be aggressive and Soler is the first step. But for now, he is a singular addition to one of the worst lineup's in the league. Furthermore, the Angels are taking on all of Soler's salary.

The biggest problem however, is how Los Angeles will manager their lineup once Trout is fully healthy. Of the 142 games Soler played in 2024, only 46 of them came in the outfield. That's not to say he can't play the position, but it's not like Los Angeles wants him out there everyday. Neither would they want Trout, as he is still recovering from numerous injuries. While the Braves went flexible, the Angels pigeonholed themselves.

But like Atlanta, the trade can't be fully conclusive until the games start to count. Maybe Jorge Soler becomes an offensive juggernaut and gives the Angels exactly what they need. But with so many holes to fill, there's just a lot more to be done.

Final Angels Grade: C-