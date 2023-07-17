The Atlanta Braves entered play Sunday absolutely red hot. Star first baseman Matt Olson led the charge, leading the National League in home runs and runs batted in. However, the team came back down to Earth on Sunday.

The Braves fell to the Chicago White Sox by a score of 8-1. Olson added to his NL-leading RBI total in the third inning, but it wasn't nearly enough to pull his team to victory over Chicago.

Atlanta turns its attention toward a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks that begins Tuesday. And despite the blowout loss to the White Sox, Olson remains confident in his team.

“I wouldn’t call it needing to bounce back. We’re in a good spot here. We’ve got a really good team,” Olson said, via The Athletic, when questioned about bouncing back. “Lost a couple of games. We were close (Saturday night), and Cease threw a good game today. We’ll be fine Tuesday.”

To Olson's credit, the Braves have played extremely well recently. Atlanta has lost just four of their last 17 games. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are on a bit of a slide. Arizona has won just two of their last 10 games.

“One game where you don’t hit a homer is fine,” Matt Olson continued, via The Athletic. “Didn’t win the series, but (we’ll) come back Tuesday and try to win the next one.”

Despite the blowout loss to the White Sox, the Braves still hold a healthy lead in the National League East. Atlanta is nine and a half games ahead of the second-place Miami Marlins in the division.

The loss on Sunday to Chicago certainly isn't something the Braves want to linger on. Let's see if they can get back to their winning ways against the Diamondbacks when the series kicks off Tuesday.