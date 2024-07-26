The Atlanta Braves entered the 2024 season as one of the favorites to not just win the National League East — something they've done six straight seasons — but win it all, claiming their second World Series title in four years. The Braves now have the fifth-best odds (+1000) to win it all, according to FanDuel.

Obviously, at 54-46, the Braves are by no means out of the race to make the postseason. They still have an 80.3 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to Fan Graphs. Winning their seventh straight division crown… now that's a bit of a different story.

The Braves are nine games back of the Philadelphia Phillies who have looked like the team to beat all season. Nine games isn't insurmountable but it's not exactly easy either. The Braves did come back 10 games out behind the New York Mets just two seasons ago, however, to retake the division. So, anything is possible. But there likely aren't too many Braves fans counting on that this season.

That's because this year's team has been ravaged with injuries, ranging from season-ending to extended stays for their players on the injured list. Gone are Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider for the year, and now Ozzie Albies and Max Fried are out for a lengthy period. Michael Harris II still hasn't come back.

Yet, here the Braves are, on the brink of the MLB Trade Deadline and find themselves in a buyer's situation.

At this point, this Braves team just needs bodies to fill up a lineup card that Brian Snitker has had to rearrange all season long. General manager Alex Anthopoulos has done his best in bringing up guys from the farm system or signing other teams' unwanted leftovers — hey, Eddie Rosario — but it's clear that if this team wants to make a deep postseason run, they're going to have to make some significant moves at the deadline. Here's two the Braves should make.

Braves will trade for quality starting pitching

To compensate for Strider's absence and Fried's extended stay on the injured list, the Braves should trade for a quality starting pitcher. Two potential targets include Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal and Chicago White Sox' Garrett Crochet.

Skubal is under team control through 2026, which would make him a non-rental option for Atlanta. Despite health concerns and nearing his career-high in innings, Skubal has been a bright spot on a bad Tigers team. His 2.34 ERA and 11-3 record make him an American League Cy Young Candidate. However, the price might be steep given the Braves' current farm system and its lack of top 100 prospects.

Making this sort of move would be very uncustomary of the Braves, given their track record at the trade deadline. This just isn't a team that makes big swings on higher profile players. But the needs are much more dire this season.

Similarly, Crochet is another option and under team control through 2026. His ace potential is attractive and would immediately be an upgrade from the other options the Braves have used to make up for Strider and now Fried. In 21 appearances, he currently boasts a 6-7 record and 3.07 ERA playing for the worst team in the league.

Nevertheless, securing just one of these pitchers would bolster the Braves' rotation and provide much-needed stability for the remainder of the season and help to make a deep postseason run.

Braves will trade for a Jazz Chisholm Jr. or similar

The Braves are in dire need of offensive reinforcements, especially with the slew of injuries that have sidelined key players like Acuna, Albies and Harris. Anthopoulos could always take a page from his 2021 playbook, where he made several impactful trades to bolster the lineup to replace Acuna back then. That is, after all, the Braves and Anthopoulos way. It's hard to argue with the strategy given the result. However, there's some notable names likely on the market that could add a much needed spark to Atlanta's struggling offense.

Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm seems like the perfect addition to the Braves' roster. Known for his energetic playing style and versatility, Chisholm can cover second base until Ozzie Albies returns and then move around the diamond as needed, even the outfield. His ability to play multiple positions and steal bases fills a crucial gap left by Acuna's absence. Adding a guy like Chisholm not only helps potentially alleviate offensive woes but adds defensive support.

Lastly, if the Tampa Bay Rays decide to sell, Randy Arozarena could be an ideal target for the Braves also. Despite having a down year, hitting just .213, Arozarena has shown signs of resurgence and is renowned for his exceptional playoff play. His experience and ability to perform under pressure would be invaluable for a team with championship aspirations. Under team control through 2026, Arozarena offers immediate impact and long-term value that could entice Anthopoulos.

Ultimately, the prediction for the Braves this trade deadline is that they won't be cheap spenders and that they'll go out and make headline worthy moves in order to keep their postseason hopes alive.