The Atlanta Braves will continue their four-game series with the New York Mets on Saturday at Citi Field. Come to Queens with us as we share our MLB odds series, and make a Braves-Mets prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Braves-Mets Projected Starters

Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Tylor Megill

Spencer Schwellenbach (3-5) with a 4.65 ERA

Last Start: Schwellenbach went six innings in his last outing, allowing four earned runs on seven hits while striking out eight in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

2024 Road Splits: Schwellenbach has struggled on the road, going 1-2 with a 5.16 ERA over four starts away from Truist Park.

Tylor Megill (2-4) with a 5.08 ERA

Last Start: Megill labored in his last outing, going 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs, striking out six, and walking three in a no-decision against the Houston Astros.

2024 Home Splits: Megill has done better at home, going 1-2 with a 3.46 ERA over four starts at Citi Field.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Mets Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -104

New York Mets: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Braves vs. Mets

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves are clinging to the top wildcard spot (as of Friday) and looking to keep the spot. After putting Ozzie Albies on the injured list, the Braves have lost yet another player in a season littered with injuries. Unfortunately, they have struggled to keep players healthy and it may be causing them to drop in the standings. But they will soldier on as they will put a lineup that is still 10th in batting average.

Marcell Ozuna is still producing and leads the Braves in hits and home runs. Significantly, he came into the weekend batting .305 with 28 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 62 runs. Expect him to continue battering the baseball and be one of the big hitters in this lineup. However, the Braves need a lot more from others in the lineup.

Matt Olson was one of the best hitters last season. Yet, it has not transpired this season, as he came into the weekend batting .225 with 13 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 42 runs. The Braves also need a lot more from Austin Riley. Sadly, he was hitting just .258 with 13 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 49 runs.

Pitching has been the saving grace for the Braves. Significantly, Schwellenbach has produced two quality starts in his last three. When Schwellenbach finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is second-best in the majors. Raisel Iglesias is the closer in the group and came into this weekend with a record of 1-1 with a 1.91 ERA and 22 saves in 24 chances.

The Braves will cover the spread if Ozuna gets help from Olson and Riley. Then, they need Schwellenbach to avoid making critical mistakes down the heart of the plate.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are second in the wildcard race and have a chance to overtake the Braves this weekend. To do this, they need the bats to stay hot and for the pitching to thrive.

Francisco Lindor is the best hitter on this team and came into the weekend leading them in hits and home runs. However, he will need some help from his teammates for the Mets to have a chance to keep the momentum going. Pete Alonso is the lumbering bat who can help. Substantially, he came into the weekend batting .243 with 20 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 57 runs. JD Martinez can be helpful, as he is hitting .258 with 10 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 29 runs.

The Mets will also need to pitch well. Overall, Megill will need to find his comfort zone. Megill eventually turns it over to a bullpen that is 17th in baseball. Edwin Diaz has struggled as the closer, going 3-1 with a 3.94 ERA and 12 saves in 17 chances.

The Mets will cover the spread if Lindor gets some help from Alonso and the other bats. Then, they need a good outing from Megill and for the bullpen to avoid collapsing down the stretch.

Final Braves-Mets Prediction & Pick

The Braves are the second-worst in baseball in covering the spread. Meanwhile, the Mets are in the middle of the pack. The Braves are bad at covering the spread on the road, and the Mets are equally as bad at covering at home. But in this case, the Mets are also 3-4 against the spread against the Braves overall this season. The Braves covered the spread on Thursday to start the series and are 4-0 against the spread against the Mets in New York this season. We can see that happening again, barring a big effort from the New York bats.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Braves-Mets Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (+142)