The Atlanta Braves are on the road to take on the New York Mets Friday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Braves-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Braves-Mets Projected Starters

Charlie Morton vs. Kodai Senga

Charlie Morton (5-5) with a 3.92 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 103.1 innings pitched, 101K/39BB, .233 oBA

Last Start: vs. St. Louis Cardinals: No Decision, 6 innings, 6 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 8 starts, 4.47 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 57 innings pitched, 55K/24BB, .236 oBA

Kodai Senga (0-0) is making his first start of the 2024 season.

Last Start: N/A

2024 Home Splits: N/A

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Mets Odds

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +108

New York Mets: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Braves vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Sportsnet New York

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Morton is coming off a very good start, and he needs to carry that momentum into this game. Charlie Morton does have a start at Citi Field this season, and it was a very good one. In that game, Morton threw seven innings, allowed just one run on three hits, and he struck out seven batters. Morton needs to have that same type of start at Citi Field. If he can do that, the Braves will win this game.

The Braves have to play well offensively in this game. Senga is making his first start of the season, so it will be interesting to see what his pitch count is. Assuming that Senga's pitch count is going to be low in this one, the Braves will just have to get to the Mets bullpen. If they can force the Mets hand, the Braves will win this game.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kodai Senga is making his return from injury in this game, which is a good thing for Mets fans. Senga made four rehab starts, and three of them were solid. It seems he is ready to go, but I would not expect more than 75 or so pitches in this game. However, he did have 202 strikeouts in 2023, and if he can go back to how he was pitching last season, the Mets will win this game.

New York was shutdown once by Morton this season, but they were also able to get to him very early in the season. They scored four runs on five hits, and they drew five walks. Morton does lose his command occasionally, so the Mets have to stay patient at the plate. Staying patient will help them get more attackable pitches, as well. If the Mets can do some damage off Morton, they will win this game.

Final Braves-Mets Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game between the two teams. It is going to be very exciting to watch Senga's first start of the season. It will be fun to see how it plays out for him, but I am not expecting him to go deep into this game at all. For that reason, I like the Braves to win this game straight up. I will be taking the Braves moneyline Friday night.

Final Braves-Mets Prediction & Pick: Braves ML (+108)