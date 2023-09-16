Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albes became the fifth player on the team's roster to reach 30 home runs this season in the team's Saturday game against the Miami Marlins.

Albes hit his 30th home run in the top of the first inning to give the Braves an early 2-0 lead.

Albs joins teammates Matt Olson (51 home runs), right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (37), third baseman Austin Riley (35) and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (34) in the total. With five players that have 30-plus home runs, the Braves tied the 2019 Minnesota Twins with an MLB record.

Atlanta has the best record in baseball at 96-51. It is looking to win the World Series for the second time in three years.

The Braves finished with an even better 101-61 record from their 88-73 season in 2021 but lost in the National League Divisional Series to the Philadelphia Phillies.