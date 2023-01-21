Atlanta Braves infielder Ozzie Albies provided some great news for Braves fans on his injury status on Saturday, stating he would have been ready for the National League Championship Series if the team had advanced in 2022.

The 2022 campaign was an injury-plagued one for Albies, who only played in 64 games due to a broken left foot and broken right pinky. The 25-year-old slashed .247/.294/.409 with eight home runs and 35 RBI while healthy, and didn’t see any action in the postseason because of the pinky ailment.

Based on both Albies and Braves manager Brian Snitker, the infielders injuries should be in the past when spring training commences.

With Vaughn Grissom expected to take over at shortstop after Dansby Swanson’s departure, the two bag could be all Albies’. The Braves hope he can not only stay healthy, but return to his All-Star numbers from the 2021 season when he helped the team win the World Series.

“Saw Ozzie the other day,” Snitker told the media in San Diego earlier in the offseason. “He’s doing great, exactly what he needs to be doing. And Ozzie is going to be very consistent and diligent in his rehab. He’s fired up. Had a good look about him and very confident and everything went great.”

With division rivals New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies boosting their rosters during the MLB Winter Meetings, the Braves will be relying on Ozzie Albies in 2023, and him being healthy will go a long way towards a strong middle infield in Atlanta when the season rolls around.