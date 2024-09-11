The Atlanta Braves picked up a huge 12-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, but along the way, they were dealt yet another potentially crushing injury blow. That's because their starting pitcher, Reynaldo Lopez, lasted just one inning in the game before he ended up getting pulled due to a shoulder injury.

Lopez has been a revelation for the Braves in their starting rotation this season (8-5, 2.03 ERA, 137 K, 1.15 WHIP), and they were hoping he'd be able to help them amid their playoff push in September. However, he left his latest start against the Nationals due to shoulder tightness, with the Braves announcing that he would undergo an MRI to determine how serious this injury is.

“López’s status is uncertain after he left Tuesday’s start after just one inning with right shoulder tightness…The Braves said López would undergo an MRI on Wednesday to gauge the severity of the issue.” – Joe Trezza, MLB.com

Braves hoping for good news on Reynaldo Lopez

Injuries have been the story of Atlanta's season so far unfortunately. Along the way, though, that helped them unearth a diamond in the rough in Lopez, who earned the first All-Star selection of his career this season for his strong performances on the mound. The problem now is that he could miss an extended period of time at the most important part of the season for the Braves.

The hope is that this is not an injury that is going to keep Lopez off the mound for long, because they need him on the hill as much as possible down the stretch of the season. That simply may not be possible, though, and Braves fans everywhere are going to be anxiously awaiting the results of his MRI in hopes that he can somehow avoid a stint on the injured list.