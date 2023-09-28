Better cast your ballot for Ronald Acuna, Jr. as 2023 NL MVP. Acuna became the first Major Leaguer ever to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in a season. Although Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson stole bases better than everybody, he never hit more than 28 home runs in a season.

Ronald Acuna, Jr. accomplished the historic feat in the Braves' 6-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Acuna promptly snatched the second base bag off the ground as a keepsake after he got into scoring position.

It turned out Acuna's stolen base was a prelude to Ozzie Albies' walk-off RBI single that propelled Atlanta to its second straight comeback win over the Cubs. It seemed Chicago would solidify its NL Wild Card seeding after they held a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth inning. However, Marcell Ozuna's towering solo home run to left center field sent the game to extra innings.

The Cubs regained the lead in the top of the 10th inning. That didn't last long as Ronald Acuna, Jr.'s RBI single knotted the count at 5-5. Albies propelled the Braves to their 102nd win of the season and sent the Cubs home heartbroken yet again.

It's been a season to remember for Ronald Acuna, Jr. San Francisco Giants great Barry Bonds reached out to him on Instagram recently after he joined the prestigious 40-40 club. Braves Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones also felt Acuna could “do something unbelieveable” at the ballpark at any given moment.

Sure enough, that's what Ronald Acuna, Jr. did on Wednesday. He summoned his inner Rickey Henderson and reached a milestone nobody in MLB history has ever done. Congratulations, Ronald!