The Atlanta Braves and All-Star catcher Travis d'Arnaud have agreed on a one-year, $8 million contract extension for the 2024 season, the team announced on Twitter. The contract also includes an $8 million club option for the 2025 campaign.

d'Arnaud has appeared in just 38 games in 2023. He's currently slashing .265/.338/.476 with an .816 OPS and eight home runs. Nevertheless, he was an All-Star in 2022 and is a reliable player. d'Arnaud's time as Atlanta's primary catcher came to end this past offseason when the Braves acquired C Sean Murphy. Regardless, Atlanta still clearly values d'Arnaud and everything he brings to the table.

Braves' core is locked up

The Braves have developed/acquired a core of players that are locked up to contracts for the foreseeable future.

d'Arnaud is now under contract for at least one more season, possibly two depending on whether or not his option gets picked up. Murphy inked an extension with Atlanta after getting traded from the Oakland Athletics to the Braves, so he's under contract through 2028 and has a club option for 2029, per Spotrac.

In similar fashion, 1B Matt Olson signed a contract extension immediately after being traded from the A's to the Braves last year. His deal is set to keep him with the ball club through 2029 and he also has a club option for 2030.

Superstar OF Ronald Acuna Jr will be with the Braves until at least 2026 and has a pair of club options for 2027 and 2028. 2B Ozzie Albies is under contract through 2025 and also has two club options for 2026 and 2027. 3B Austin Riley has an even longer contract, recently signing a deal that will keep him in Atlanta through 2032 and his contract also features a 2033 club option.

The Braves opt to sign their young stars early in their careers if possible. Atlanta prefers flexibility, hence the multitude of club options. Their strategy has worked out, as the Braves won the World Series in 2021 and have been one of the more successful all-around franchises in baseball over the past few years.