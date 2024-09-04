Pitchers are throwing harder than ever in today's game. Los Angeles Angels hurler Ben Joyce even fired a 105.5 MPH fastball on Tuesday. However, throwing hard may not always be a good thing according to Atlanta Braves utility man Whit Merrifield.

Merrifield was hit in the back of the head with a fastball during the Braves' game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. The veteran, who ended up being removed from the game, was clearly unhappy after the incident, video via Bally Sports South.

Braves' Whit Merrifield calls out hard-throwing pitchers amid command concerns

Jeff Criswell, the Rockies pitcher who threw the pitch that hit Merrifield, likely wasn't trying to hit the veteran. Regardless, Merrifield has an issue with pitchers trying to throw hard while abandoning command.

“It's ridiculous. Where the game is at right now, it's just ridiculous,” Merrifield said after the game, via Bally Sports: Braves. “We lost (Austin) Riley… The way pitchers are throwing now, there's no regard for throwing up and in. The guys are throwing as hard as they can and they don't care where the ball goes… There's no fear that, ‘if I hit this guy, our guy is going to get hit.' That's not in the game anymore. Pitchers don't have to hit anymore so they don't have to stand in the box.

“The teams are bringing pitchers up that don't know where the ball is going. They throw 100 MPH so ‘we will see if he can get guys out. Just set up down the middle and throw it as hard as you can.'”

Again, pitchers are throwing harder than ever in today's MLB. Merrifield thinks it is an issue since many young flame-throwers lack control of their pitches. The Braves utility man wants to try to find a solution to the problem.

“It is driving me nuts. I hate where the game is at right now with that. I'm on the rules committee and we got a call tomorrow. It's going to be a long conversation on what we got to do to make pitchers think about… I just took 95 right off the head. I'm very lucky that it got me in a good spot… I'm out of the game, he gets to stay in and pitch, I'm probably not going to be able to play tomorrow. No repercussion on his part… Without being over-dramatic, that was my life on the line there. So I'm sick of it.”

Potential solution?

A potential solution will be difficult to find. MLB outlawed foreign substances for pitchers. Although the move was to benefit hitters to even the playing field, it has led to lack of command. And with pitchers throwing 95-plus on a consistent basis, that is a scary thought for anyone stepping in the batter's box.

Sure, wearing helmets and elbow guards help. But that is not always enough protection to avoid serious injuries.

“It's happening way too much,” Merrifield continued. “I watched Taylor Ward get hit in the face last year and have to get reconstructive surgery. Justin Turner got hit in the face last year…. Mookie Betts broke a bone in his hand this year. It's just ridiculous. It has to be fixed or, God forbid, something terrible is going to happen. If this hits me in a different spot… It's just pathetic that some of the pitchers that are out there that don't know where the ball is going at the major league level.”

Merrifield makes a valid point. MLB needs to address this legitimate concern.