There have not been many positives for the Los Angeles Angels in 2024. Shohei Ohtani left before the season and Mike Trout is currently injured. 23-year-old reliever Ben Joyce has given the Halos some hope for the future, though. He has a sparkling 2.08 ERA and 33 strikeouts across 34.2 innings pitched. He also throws really, really fast.

In fact, Joyce fired a record-breaking 105.5 MPH fastball against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

According to ESPN, Joyce's delivery is the fastest strikeout pitch in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008). Angels fans are unfortunately used to star players on the team accomplishing incredible feats on the field in defeats. They saw that happen on a consistent basis while Trout was healthy and Ohtani was still on the roster.

Sure enough, the Dodgers ultimately handed the Angels a 6-2 loss in extra innings. Still, Ben Joyce looks like a future star.

Ben Joyce's potential with Angels

Joyce made his MLB debut in 2023. He appeared in 12 games and struggled for the most part. However, he displayed his blazing fastball on multiple occasions.

In 2024, Joyce has found more overall consistency while still throwing extremely hard. He has pitched to the aforementioned 2.08 ERA across 31 relief appearances. Joyce only has four saves, but one has to imagine the Angels will consider him for the full-time closer role at some point down the road.

Again, 2024 has been another disappointment for the Halos. They are in last place in the American League West, even trailing the lackluster Oakland Athletics. The Angels have not reached the postseason since 2014 and fans are desperate for the ball club to turn things around.

Perhaps Joyce will become a player the Angels can build around for years to come. The team's future is uncertain but it is encouraging to have young stars such as Joyce on the roster.