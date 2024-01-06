The Angels have hope despite a crazy free agency period.

The Los Angeles Angels are still plotting moves for improvement amid the 2023-24 MLB Free Agency season. The Angels lost Shohei Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers in December, but hope is not lost for their roster. General Manager Perry Minasian provided optimism for the team's personnel plans.

The Angels believe they still have plenty of options for improving the team

Los Angeles has not made much noise in free agency following the departure of Shohei Ohtani. However, LA did move to sign former Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Zac Plesac in a $1 million contract. As MLB Free Agency inches towards a close, Angels fans are concerned about the squad's support.

Yet, Perry Minasian reassured the team's plans for improvement:

“There's still of a lot of players out there and we're sitting here early January and with a lot of different options to help this club improve in a lot of different areas,” Minasian said, per Jeff Fletcher.

Minasian makes a point worth considering. Most of the major stars are off the market, but there are still plenty of role players who could bolster the team's depth. Still, losing Shohei Ohtani significantly dampened Los Angeles' star power, but that is where Mike Trout comes into play.

Trout has been one of the best offensive players in the MLB, but injuries hampered his contributions in 2023. If he effectively returns to form, he will provide the Angels roster with a refreshing touch of talent.

As the free agency period continues to progress, Angels fans are anxiously awaiting the final structure of their team's roster for 2024.