Blake Snell remains unsigned as the MLB offseason marches on.

As the clock ticks closer to the day pitchers and catchers report to spring training there are still several big names left on the MLB free agent market. One of them is reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, who continues to draw interest from several teams, including the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels have yet to make a splash move this offseason and after losing superstar Shohei Ohtani, the expectation is that LA will indeed make a big signing. Why can’t it be Snell? The longer he is available, the more plausible it is that the Angels sign him.

“The Angels are still out there,” Ken Rosenthal said on Foul Territory. “They've not done anything big yet and expect that they will after losing Ohtani.” He mentioned Snell and Cody Bellinger as potential options for the Angels.

Snell won his second Cy Young award on the back of a phenomenal season for the San Diego Padres. Snell won 14 games and led all of Major League Baseball in ERA with a 2.25 mark in 180 innings. He became the seventh pitcher in MLB history to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues.

Angels playing the waiting game

The Angels haven’t made the playoffs since 2014 and last had a winning season in 2015. No longer can LA bask in the glory of boasting a lineup with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. With Ohtani gone and Trout entering the second half of his career, it is time for the Angels to start winning games.

LA can help its cause by plucking some talent off the open market and why not start with the best name left in Snell? The Angels could follow that up with a few more moves to bolster the offense and bullpen.

Will it be enough to contend in the AL West? Who knows, but at least it would show Angels fans that the franchise is trying to compete. It can’t afford to waste more prime years of Mike Trout, if there are any of those left.

Blake Snell thrived on the West Coast in 2023. Could he do the same with the Angels in 2024?