Brawlhalla Guides: How to get Ezio and Eivor in the Store

Ezio and Eivor of the Assassin’s Creed franchise are hopping into Brawlhalla for yet another crossover in the platform fighting game.

Two iconic Assassin’s Creed protagonists make their debut in Brawlhalla. Both Ezio and Eivor are now available for players to purchase in the store. Here’s how you can purchase them.

Blue Mammoth Games and Ubisoft are collaborating for Brawlhalla this time around. Ezio joins the fray as Brawlhalla’s newest legend. Players can now purchase him in the store for 7200 Gold Coins. At least fans of the beloved protagonist won’t have to worry about spending real money to acquire the assassin.

However, Ezio’s other variations will cost 140 Mammoth Coins each considering they have weapon skins included. Here’s the full list of Ezio skins alongside the weapons it comes with:

Revelations Ezio – Yataghan Sword & Isu Apple

Asgardian Ezio – Sword of the Creed & Apple of Odin

Armor of Brutus Ezio – Blade of Brutus & Piece of Eden

Aside from Ezio, both Eivors are also joining the Brawlhalla roster. For 300 Mammoth Coins, players can play as either the male or female version of Eivor. Included in the bundle are the following items:

Eivor (Male/Female)

Custom Signature FX

Dedicated Roster Spot

Custom Lock-in Animation

Varin’s Axe

Gungnir

Just like a plethora of other games, Brawlhalla is also known for its crossovers with other video games or pop culture icons. Previous collaborations included characters from Shovel Knight, Hellboy, WWE, Steven Universe, Tomb Raider, Ben 10, The Walking Dead, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Kung Fu Panda, Street Fighter, Rayman Legends, and GI Joe. It seems that it has become a trend for free-to-play games to collaborate with these entities to gain traction and broaden the player base. Ezio and Eivor are now available in Brawlhalla’s store.

Brawlhalla is a free-to-play fighting game that’s available on PC, macOS, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.