Rage your way up a mountain with a friend. Here are the details for Bread & Fred, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Bread & Fred Release Date: May 23, 2023

Bread & Fred comes out on May 23, 2023. It will be available on PC via the Epic Games Store, GOG, and Steam. A demo is currently available on Steam and has already surpassed 1 million demo downloads.

Bread & Fred gameplay

Bread is a co-op physics challenge game, although it is playable solo. Funnily enough, the game’s official website calls it a co-op rage game. Players take control of one of two penguins who are tied together as they make their way up a mountain. To do so, they must climb, grab, and swing their way across gaps and up walls. Players will take turns grabbing onto walls, rocks, stalactites, and the like while their partner swings their way across. The players must time their jumps and releases well, as making a mistake would mean losing all the progress they’ve made.

Although this is primarily a co-op game, players can also play it solo. Should a player choose to play alone, their partner will instead be Jeff the Rock. Players will have to swing Jeff and pretend that they are co-op partners. Using Jeff the Rock, the player will have to do all of the heavy lifting themselves. That way, you can rage alone than with a friend.

Of course, players will get rewards other than satisfaction while playing this game. Players can accomplish challenging missions to unlock skins. They can also gather various tutorial pages to learn movement tips, as well as piece together the game’s story. There are also features to make the game a little easier, such as placable checkpoints and infinite jumps. Finally, the game also has a Speedrun Mode for those who want to perfect their synchronized ice-climbing.

Bread & Fred story

Bread & Fred follows the story of, well, Bread and Fred. These penguin friends must work together to climb their way up slippery slopes, steep falls, and more. As mentioned above, players can learn more about the two’s story throughout the game, so collect those tutorials and look forward to it.

