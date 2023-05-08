WNBA star Breanna Stewart is on the shortlist of players with her own signature sneaker. The two-time WNBA Champion is signed to PUMA and released her first signature model, the Puma Stewie 1, last year during her final season with the Seattle Storm. Ahead of her first season with her new-look New York Liberty squad, Stewart and Puma have teamed up to release her second signature sneaker, the Puma Stewie 2, ahead of the 2023 season. The shoes are set to release on May 19 when the Liberty take on the Washington Mystics.

Breanna Stewart's second signature shoe, the PUMA Stewie 2, is launching on May 19th "Ruby" colorway is inspired by her daughter 💗 pic.twitter.com/ZNT5eUlFCp — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) May 8, 2023

The shoe draws inspiration from the four elements to resemble the force of nature Stewart is on the court. It’s a sleek low-top with a high-cut ankle in the back. The midsole features a thick foam with the outsole featuring detailing to provide extra traction. The shoes are nicknamed “Ruby” after Breanna Stewart’s one-year old daughter, Ruby Mae. As the name suggests, these kicks don an all-read colorway that shines brilliantly on the court.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The uppers feature metallic-red Puma logos with Breanna Stewart’s signature logo on the tongue and heel of the shoe. Red laces complete the look as the shoe provide a great contrast for any basketball uniform. Stewart is one of the most electric players on the court and now she has a pair of shoes to match her red-hot game. Last year, she averaged 21.8 PPG on 47.2% from the field and 38% from three. The shoes will be made available on May 19, 2023 on Puma.com select retailers, coming in a range of sizes priced anywhere from $40-$125.

What do you think of these? Would you hoop in the Puma Stewie 2?