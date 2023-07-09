The 2023 WNBA All-Star game will feature familiar faces, with the same team captains returning many of their favorite stars and teammates to their rosters on Saturday night's draft.

A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart both spotlight as captains for the second consecutive year, and they made sure to draft many of their friends out of respect.

Team Wilson features her current Las Vegas Aces teammates Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, whom she took with her first two selections. She also grabbed former South Carolina teammates Aliyah Boston and Allisha Gray. Boston is looking like a runaway lock for rookie of the year, entering the game as the first rookie to be leading the entire league in field goal percentage.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon will be heading up the coaching duties for Team Wilson, keeping it all in the family for the Aces. It makes sense, as the team has absolutely dominated the competition in the first half of the WNBA season. They sit at 16-2, with their only losses coming as back-to-backs against the same team.

Team Stewart is highlighted by her New York Liberty teammates Courtney Vandersloot and Sabrina Ionescu, and her former Seattle Storm teammates Jewell Lloyd and Ezi Magbegor.

Stewart especially made a point to select Brittney Griner, after the tumultuous year she has had off the court, and how she has carried herself amongst the criticism and harassment, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

“BG is my pick just because the way that she's continuing to carry herself on and off the court. I think we can all say it's impressive what she's doing and she's a dominant presence inside,” Stewart lauded.

The WNBA All-Star game will take place on Saturday, July 15 in Las Vegas, at the home of the league leading Las Vegas Aces. Team Wilson look to take a second straight victory over Stewart, when she leads her team next weekend.