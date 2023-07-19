New York Liberty superstar Breanna Stewart is one of the most well-known players in the WNBA, with hoops fans of all genders showing her immense support throughout her basketball journey. After leaving NCAAW powerhouse UConn and Hall of Fame head coach Geno Auriemma, Stewart was the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, earning Rookie of the Year honors that season before going on to win two championships and an MVP award in 2018.

Just 28-years-old, Stewart is also a four-time All-Star. Her most recent selection came this season as she averaged 23.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from 3.

A sequence of events that led to her also becoming a 2023 WNBA All-Star Game captain alongside Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson.

As an All-Star Game captain, Stewart had her pick of a multitude of W stars, including Liberty teammate Sabrina Ionescu and Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd.

She wound end up picking famed Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner with her first though, a nod of appreciation for what Griner endured last year as she was detained in a Russian prison, subjected to a harsh penal system that sentenced her to nine years due to wrongful accusations of drug smuggling.

“It was really important for me to pick BG number one,” Stewie tells ESPN reporter Holly Rowe, “because I just wanted her on my team.”

“From where [Brittney Griner] was last year during All-Star to this year…it’s been amazing”@breannastewart discusses Brittney’s long road over the last couple of years with @sportsiren during @WNBA All-Star Weekend pic.twitter.com/ZmiGnelvDP — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 19, 2023

“Through everything that she's been through… From where she was last year during All-Star [Break] to this year now, it's been amazing and really inspiring the way she's been able to handle herself on and off the court and now be someone who's using her platform for more than just herself… I just want to share the court with her and appreciate us being together…”

Griner finished the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game in dominant fashion, tallying 18 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks and a pair of dunks.