Breanna Stewart is the latest star to speak her mind following the comments that WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert made in a CNBC interview, which centered around the vitriol that some supporters of Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark direct at the respective players. The New York Liberty star is not pleased by what she heard.

When asked about the hate-filled social media exchanges that occur at the expense of both rookie All-Stars, Engelbert focused on the rivalry aspect of the dynamic, comparing Clark and Reese to Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. She did not initially condemn the personal slander that the young women endure, which sparked outrage among players and fans.

Stewart felt strongly about how Engelbert approached the question.

Breanna Stewart wants WNBA commish to take firm stance

“To be honest, I saw the interview today, and since then have been in talks with Terri at the {WNBA Players Association},” the two-time Finals MVP said, per NetsDaily's Lucas Kaplan. “I think that it's disappointing to hear, because the way that the fans have surged, especially behind Caitlin and Angel coming to this league, but also bringing, like, a race aspect, to a different level.”

“And you know, there's no place for that in our sport,” Stewart continued. “I think that's really what it is. We want our sport to be inclusive for race, for gender, and really be a place where people can be themselves. So we wish, obviously, Cathy would have used her platform in a different way and have made that a little bit better, just telling the fans enough is enough.”

Engelbert clarified her comments and said that there is no place for “hate and racism” in the league or in society whatsoever.

There is no denying the impact the Clark-Reese rivalry has had on women's basketball, dating back to their time in college. It is a major reason why the sport is drawing record-breaking viewership and attendance numbers. The Magic-Bird comparison has been made and could prove to be an apt one, depending on how the WNBA grows going forward. But context is important.

WNBA players were looking for a direct response to question

Because Cathy Engelbert was specifically asked about the “dark tone” that certain individuals perpetuate on behalf of Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, many expected and wanted her to denounce such behavior. Perhaps Engelbert did not feel the need to acknowledge the online transgressors, as few would consider those type of people actual WNBA fans in the first place.

Though, based on how she responded to the question, there are those who feel the commish is avoiding conflict instead of protecting the athletes. Breanna Stewart and other players clearly wanted steadfast condemnation.

“Become a fan of our sport, and for the new ones, lock in on everybody,” the three-time Olympics gold medalist said. “But don't be disrespectful, because as a league, we stick together, and there's no place for that.”

Although hateful people are not likely to relent simply because they are told to, the WNBA wants its leader to be vocally explicit in her stance.