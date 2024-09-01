The Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry has been one of the biggest stories in sports over the past two years. Ever since the 2023 national championship game, it has been difficult to mention one of their names without the other. Both players are currently competing for the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, although Clark and Reese have said they are not focused on winning the award. Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally has been impressed by the way both rookies have handled all of the attention.

“First of all, I'm so proud of both of them,” Sabally recently told ClutchPoints. “They each have their own journey. It's just really beautiful to see how they market themselves, how they push and how they perform on the court. I mean, Caitlin with a couple triple-doubles already and Angel with her consistent play of double-doubles. It's just amazing. Two completely different players but that's the next generation. It's great to see them flourish.”

Sabally, 26, has played in the WNBA since 2020. She is a two-time All-Star who has seen plenty of stars emerge throughout her time in the WNBA. Sabally's thoughts on Clark and Reese may catch the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky rookies' attention. The Wings star is well-respected around the league, and it likely means a lot to receive such kind words from her.

The current state of the Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark rivalry

Clark may have cemented her status as the Rookie of the Year during Indiana's 100-81 victory over Chicago on Friday. Clark scored 31 points and added 12 assists in the game. She set a new career-high in points while leading the Fever over the Sky.

Reese also played fairly well, recording a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double. She was unable to match Clark's production, though.

The WNBA Rookie of the Year Award race could still go either way. Clark's effort on Friday certainly gives her an advantage, however. With that being said, the season does not end until mid-September so anything can happen. Either way, Clark and Reese have made it clear that they are not focusing on the award. Rather, they are simply looking for ways to help their teams win games.

Clark and the Fever's next contest will be against Sabally and the Wings. Dallas defeated Indiana during the final game before the Olympic break. The Fever would love to get revenge on Sunday. Both teams are playing with no shortage of confidence at the moment, so it projects to be a competitive affair. The Wings announced that the game is sold out as fans anticipate an exciting clash.

Tip-off is scheduled for 4 PM EST in Arlington, TX.