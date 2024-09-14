ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Brewers will continue their three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Chase Field. It's a potential playoff preview as we share our MLB odds series and make a Brewers-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Brewers-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Freddy Peralta vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

Freddy Peralta (10-8) with a 3.81 ERA

Last Start: Peralta labored in his last outing, going 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking two in a loss to the Colorado Rockies.

2024 Road Splits: Peralta has been better on the road, going 4-3 with a 3.39 ERA over 13 starts away from American Family Field.

Eduardo Rodriguez (2-2) with a 5.83 ERA

Last Start: Rodriguez struggled in his last outing, going four innings, allowing five runs, four earned, on seven hits while striking out just one and walking three in a loss to the Houston Astros.

2024 Home Splits: Rodriguez has been bad at home, going 0-1 with a 6.91 ERA ERA over three starts at Chase Field.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Diamondbacks Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +130

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers have been amazing this season, overcoming numerous odds to sit at the top of the National League Central. Despite not having Devin Williams for half the season, the bullpen has thrived. The starting pitching is still good, even with some fatal flaws. Additionally, the lineup has gotten even better. The Brewers are also dealing with some injuries. Yet, they remain strong.

William Contreras has had a good season. Moreover, he has liked hitting against Arizona. Contreras came into the weekend with a mark of .378 with 14 hits, two home runs, six RBIs, and three runs over 10 games against them in his career. Thus, expect him to be a focal part of this lineup. Willy Adames Jr. continues to hit well. Ultimately, he came into the weekend batting .389 with seven hits, two RBIs, and two runs over his past five games against the Diamondbacks.

Peralta has registered just two quality starts over five outings. Unfortunately, he has labored through long innings, forcing an early exit often. When Peralta eventually leaves this one, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is the second-best in bullpen. Of course, Williams is back and came into the weekend with 11 saves in 12 chances. Trevor Megill still acts as the setup man after notching 20 saves during Williams' absence. This gives the Brewers an excellent 1-2 punch in the back end of the bullpen.

The Brewers will cover the spread if their bats can produce early in the game. Then, they need Peralta to avoid laboring through tough innings and strike out some hitters.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks remain the top team in the National League Wildcard race despite dealing with an assortment of injuries, including one to top hitter Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Despite that, they have remained competitive.

Ketel Marte has remained solid for the Diamondbacks. Also, he has thrived against the Brewers, coming into the weekend with a mark of .366 with 41 hits, one home run, 12 RBIs, and 19 runs over 30 games in his career against the Brewers. Corbin Carroll must continue to overcome his sophomore slump and find a way to get on base.

Rodriguez has not garnered a quality start yet, which has strained a taxed bullpen that is already struggling. When Rodriguez exits, he will turn it over to that taxed bullpen, which is 23rd in team ERA. Paul Sewald is the closer but has struggled this season, going 1-2 with a 4.31 ERA and only 16 saves in 2o chances. Therefore, something has to give, and the Diamondbacks have to better protect leads.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if their bats can spring to life and deliver some early run-scoring. Then, they need Rodriguez to avoid making mistakes down the heart of the plate and find a way to keep the Diamondbacks in the game.

Final Brewers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Brewers and Diamondbacks both came into the weekend with a 76-70 mark against the run line. Furthermore, the Brew Crew were 39-36 against the run line on the road, while the DBacks were 34-38 at home. There is a good chance these teams might meet in the playoffs. But first, they must get through these last few games. While Peralta has not been perfect on the road, he has been better than Rodriguez. Additionally, the Brewers are much better at covering the spread on the road. We are picking them to do it again.

Final Brewers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers +1.5 (-166)