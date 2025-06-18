One thing I love about Love Island is that it is honestly unpredictable. These past three episodes to start this third week have been a wild ride, and Wednesday being the only day of no Love Island content makes so much sense. This show is truly addictive and commands attention and commentary in a way that I've only seen in sports!

Yesterday's episode wasn't as high in drama as Sunday and Monday's, but there's plenty to talk about as the new episode drops on Peacock on Thursday.

Jalen didn’t deserve his fate

Let’s make it plain: the Love Island producers did my guy Jalen wrong! How was he just introduced as a bombshell in Friday’s episode, and then has to pack his bags and use his newly acquired passport to head back to Sparta, Georgia? I think he was genuinely a good guy, but production choices didn’t really allow him to explore all that Love Island could offer him. And, he certainly wasn’t given the full opportunity to get to know Olandria.

I wish that things could’ve been different, especially given the fact that he shared a place on the chopping block with Huda. I honestly don’t believe we can trust the Islanders to make the right choice, and who does and doesn’t need to stay. Maybe their vote can be the popular vote, while America’s vote is the electoral college. Just an idea! But it was great that he got a chance to have this experience, and maybe his brief time in the villa will be enough to wake Taylor up.

But one thing is for sure…

Olandria was always going to choose Taylor

In my second rewatch, one thing that I noticed is that it was always clear that Olandria was going to choose Taylor to be coupled with. While she did like Jalen, I think she admired the friendship and companionship that she’s building with Taylor.

I personally think it is wild because at least we knew that Jalen is interested in her, and he was working to pursue her. She also seemed to have more than just a physical connection with him, as she was open about her future and what she wants in a relationship. But I think her desire to hang onto her coupling with Taylor was more than just loyalty. She really enjoys that companionship. And, unfortunately, Jalen wasn’t given that opportunity to build a similar connection with her in such a short time.

Huda should count her blessings

There is no other reason why Huda it’s still in the villa outside of loyalty. After Jeremiah was re-coupled with Iris, she acted incredibly immature and was out of line with how she treated him. Throughout this episode, we could see that the way she was acting was bringing down the positive vibe in the villa. She had every reason to be sent home last night.

I honestly believe in an alternate universe where Jalen opens Olandria’s door and they stay paired together, the islanders would’ve chosen to save Taylor and not Huda. She was put on the right side of the elimination again because the original islanders are going to look out for their own. But everything that has occurred with her these past two episodes has been because of how she’s carried herself. Jeremiah tried his best to level with her and show that he was indeed interested in her and not trying to “scam”. Yet, she consistently pushed away his overtures and continued to be a drag on the energy.

Article Continues Below

If I’m Huda, I’m seeing this as a new opportunity. She needs to better control her emotions and experience what the show has for her. I’m sure that there will be some bombshells that will be brought in that she can explore a connection with. Maybe her and Jeremiah find a way back to each other as they bury the hatchet and explore a friendship versus intimacy.

But none of those good things will happen if she continues to alienate herself from the Islanders and act as if she doesn’t have any common sense or control of her emotions.

Ace & Chelly being together was always the endgame

It was amazing to see Ace finally step up and couple up with Chelly. It’s clear that they had a connection and they were feeling each other. They weren’t rushing things too much like Jeremiah and Huda, plus Ace got all of his exploring out of the way. Ace had already destroyed any semblance of truly connecting with Amaya, and it was also very clear that the courtship between Austin and Chelly wasn’t going anywhere because they weren’t truly compatible, and Ace was undermining it.

Now it’s time for him to really step up and further build something with her as time goes on. I think two weeks is enough time in this circumstance to know that it is time to lock in. Chelly was ready to explore things with Ace from the beginning, but it was ruined by the removed cast member, who will not be named.

Instead of Ace, playing games now is just a time to step up. As I said, in my first recap, I’m more impartial to Ace than a lot of other people who are watching the show. He genuinely is one of my favorite cast members, and he has a very interesting dynamic to the show that makes it even more entertaining. But even his biggest fans and supporters can agree that he wasn’t moving right with Chelly.

I honestly hope that he doesn’t allow another bombshell coming into the villa get him off track with who he should’ve always been coupled up with all along. Him, knowing that at this point will be a slap in the face to Chelly, who clearly deserves to explore a connection with someone who can truly value her authenticity and honesty. I’m rooting for you, Ace!

Is it Thursday yet?

I haven't been excited for television like this in years, and it appears that things are starting to heat up! There are a lot of storylines to follow as we enter the rest of the week and plenty of dynamics to explore. Let's go!