The Dallas Cowboys created room for one more veteran cornerback Wednesday. Jerry Jones and Dallas are luring in a past Super Bowl winner too with the Los Angeles Rams. And a former Jaire Alexander teammate as well from the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys signed Robert Rochell to a one-year deal. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed the move on X (formerly Twitter).

“Another new home for another former Packers cornerback: Free-agent CB Robert Rochell reached agreement today on a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, per agent Kevin Conner of Uni Sports Management,” Schefter said.

Rochell adds an extra layer to a defensive back room already featuring All-Pros. Trevon Diggs leads this unit. DaRon Bland also comprises the CB room as a past Pro Bowl performer.

Were Cowboys considering another ex-Rams star before signing?

Rochell played alongside Jalen Ramsey during the Rams' Super Bowl LVI run of the 2021 season. But was Dallas ever considering trying to add the perennial Pro Bowler?

Ramsey remains a tradeable asset for the Miami Dolphins. Miami is attempting to free cap room by making a deal for Ramsey. A Ramsey to Cowboys move even gained steam back in March.

Obstacles are present for a Ramsey trade, though. His former head coach with the Rams Sean McVay made note of that. Not just for L.A., but other NFL franchises interested in the Super Bowl winning cornerback.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are bringing in a towering and versatile defender who's now on his third NFL team.

Rochell entered the league known for playing CB and safety, but also played edge rusher and linebacker before at the prep level. He's one of the rookies who experienced winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy four years ago. Rochell started five games that title winning season.

But he hasn't started a game since then. He's tallied just 11 total tackles since 2022. Rochell mostly got called for special teams duties. But he gives Dallas needed CB depth ahead of July training camp.