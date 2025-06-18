There's no two ways about it: Evan Neal has had a tough go with the New York Giants.

Originally expected to become the bookend left tackle to protect Daniel Jones' blindside for years to come – oh, how times have changed – Neal has bounced from the left side to the right, but no matter where he ended up playing, he wasn't very good at it, holding a below-average-to-downright-bad PFF rating in each of his three professional seasons so far.

Things have gotten so far off the rails for Neal that, three years removed from being a top 10 pick out of Alabama, New York is attempting to save his career by moving the 24-year-old to guard, taking a page from fellow former Meadowlands stalwart Mekhi Becton's run with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024.

Discussing the decision to move Neal inside, Giants offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo told the New York Post that he's excited to see how the shakeup shakes out.

“He's doing well so far. Excited to see when we put pads on what happens, but he's embraced it, we've embraced it, it's been good so far,” Bricillo told the New York Post. “Throughout the NFL, plenty of guys have moved from tackle to guard, so we'll see how it goes.”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll commented on Neal's move, too, noting that his new guard has been picking up the position well during minicamp.

“He's picked up things well inside,” Daboll said via NFL.com. “You know, training camp will be an important time of the year for him as for all the offensive linemen.”

Will a move inside unlock the potential New York saw in Evan Neal when they drafted him seventh overall in the 2022 NFL Draft? Will his athletic gifts start to shine with a player on either side, instead of having to go on an island against some of the most athletic edge rushers in the business? While only time will tell, if Neal is excited about the move, it can only spell good news for New Yorkers as they prepare for a very interesting season of Giants football.