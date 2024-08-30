ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is game one of an NL Central doubleheader as the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Reds Game 1 prediction and pick.

Brewers-Reds Projected Starters

Colin Rea vs. Nick Martinez

Colin Rea (12-4) with a 3.61 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Rea went 6.2 innings giving up eight hits and two home runs. He would surrender four runs in a win over the Athletics.

2024 Road Splits: Rea is 5-1 on the road in ten starts and 12 total appearances. He has a 3.31 ERA and a .260 opponent batting average.

Nick Martinez (6-6) with a 3.62 ERA, 83 K's, and a WHIP of 1.11 in a combination of starts and relief appearances.

Last Start: 3.0 innings, five hits, one earned run, and one K in the 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

2024 Home Splits: In five starts, he has 46 K's, 27 earned runs, and 67 hits allowed.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Reds Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -134

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Reds

Time: 12:40 PM ET/ 9:40 AM PT

TV: BSWI/BSOH

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers are 11th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting eight in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging. Willy Adames has led the way this year. He is hitting .253 this year with a .338 on-base percentage. Adames has 24 home runs, 88 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, and 76 runs scored on the year. William Contreras is also having a great year. He is hitting .283 on the year with 18 home runs and 76 RBIs. Contreras leads the team with a .359 on-base percentage and 83 runs scored. Rhys Hoskins has been solid this year as well. He is hitting just .215 but has a .298 on-base percentage. Hoskins has 21 home runs and 65 RBIs while he has scored 46 times on the year.

Rhys Hoskins has also been driving in runs in the last week. He is hitting just .143 but has a home run, five RBIs, and two runs scored. Meanwhile, Gary Sanchez is hitting .273 in the last week with a .385 on-base percentage. He has a home run, five RBIs, and three runs scored. Rounding out the top bats this week is Jackson Chourio. He is hitting .240 this week with a .296 on-base percentage. He has a home run, five RBIs, and four runs scored. The Brewers are hitting .224 in the last week with 32 runs scored in the last six games.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are 15th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 25th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging. Spencer Steer has led the way this year. He is hitting .237 on the year with 19 home runs and 83 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 22 bases with 65 runs scored. Elly De La Cruz has also been great this year. He is hitting .264 on the year with 22 home runs and 59 RBIs. Further, De La Cruz has stolen 61 bases and scored 78 times this year. Rounding out the best bats on the year in Jonathan India. He is hitting .247 with a .349 on-base percentage. India has 12 home runs, 48 RBIS, and 68 runs scored.

Ty France has been great in the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week with four RBIs and a run scored. Spencer Steer has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .316 this week with four RBIs and two runs scored. Santiago Espinal has also been great this week. He is hitting .409 this week with a .435 on-base percentage. He has four RBIs and a run scored. Will Benson rounds out the top bats on the week. He is hitting .333 this week with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. The Reds are hitting .261 in the last week with 28 runs scored in four games.

Members of the Reds have 56 career at-bats against Colin Rea. They have hit .250 against him. Will Benson is four for eight with a triple, a home run, and an RBI. Meanwhile, Elly De La Cruz is one for eight with a triple, a home run, a walk, and two RBIs. Finally, Spencer Steer is four for ten with a home run and two RBIs.

Final Brewers-Reds Prediction & Pick

Colin Rea has been great this year. In the last two months, the Brewers have gone 7-2 when Rea starts. In the two losses, Rea has given up seven runs in those games. Meanwhile, he has given up two or fewer runs in six of those games. In his only start against the Reds this year, Rea went six innings, giving up three runs with two earned. He took the win in that game. With how the Brewers are hitting as of late, they should be able to provide enough run support to get Rea the win.

Final Brewers-Reds Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (-134)