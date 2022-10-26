We are entering Week 8 of the NFL season, and the Denver Broncos seem like they already have a coaching controversy on their hands.

Before the start of the 2022 season, the Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett to be the team’s head coach. Hackett had previously worked with the Green Bay Packers and helped coach Aaron Rodgers to two consecutive MVP seasons.

Denver has had very little offensive production since the retirement of Peyton Manning. Since 2016, the Broncos have been through a slew of different coaches and quarterbacks in an effort to find offensive success.

The Broncos brought Hackett in, as he was known to be quite the offensive mind and did great things with the Packers’ offense. But entering Week 8 of the season, they have one of the worst offenses in the entire league despite hiring Hackett and giving him a star quarterback in Russell Wilson. Denver is 2-5 and the offense is as disappointing as it has been in years.

Hackett’s shortcomings as a coach have even been seen by coaches in other sports leagues.

George Karl, longtime coach of the Denver Nuggets, recently took to Twitter to express his thoughts about the Broncos’ current situation.

“I always support coaches and would rarely advocate for their firing,” said Karl. “But Hackett needs to be done in Denver with the Broncos. The search needs to begin immediately for someone who can connect with Wilson and make him a player again. Nathaniel doesn’t appear to be that person.”

Karl had a long and storied coaching career, which culminated with him being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022. He knows a thing or two about struggling to connect with a star player, so he has experience in this arena.

Firing Hackett midway into his first season could be seen as drastic, but new ownership could decide to just cut its losses. Stay tuned.