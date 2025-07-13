It's been an interesting couple of weeks for the Denver Nuggets and their trade target Jona Valanciunas. The Nuggets initially traded Dario Saric to the Kings in exchange for Valanciunas, but then it was reported by multiple sources that Valanciunas was planning to take his talents to Europe in order to play overseas instead.

In the wake of some recent comments from the Panathinaikos owner regarding the situation, NBA insider Marc Stein attempted to provide some clarity for Nuggets fans.

“I saw the owner of Panathinaikos this week saying that Jonas wants to be in Greece, but we need to hear that from Valanciunas… I think he's going to be a Nuggets player, I really do,” said Stein, per Eurohoops on X, formerly Twitter (via DNVR Sports).

Fans of the Nuggets would certainly like for Valaciunas to be a member of their team as well. Valanciunas appeared to be the final piece of what had been a highly successful offseason for the Denver franchise.

First, the Nuggets swung a trade that sent Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Thomas. Then, the team signed former champion guard Bruce Brown as well as sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. to reasoanble contracts in free agency.

By adding Valanciunas, it appeared that the team had shored up the backup center position, which had been a bit of a question mark in recent seasons as DeAndre Jordan continues to age.

However, the Valaciunas to Greece rumors hung a cloud over that rumored trade, one that still has yet to be fully resolved. However, if Stein's report is any indication, it appears that a resolution could be coming sooner rather than later.

Valanciunas would provide the Nuggets with competent center production in the minutes that three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic is on the bench, which is something the Nuggets have desperately been after for a while now.