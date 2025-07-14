The Denver Nuggets acquired center Jonas Valanciunas via trade in NBA Free Agency. The Kings acquired Dario Saric in exchange. Despite the trade, his next move remains a mystery, even to the franchise. Speculation is mounting: will the veteran center report to Denver or chase a lucrative overseas deal? The Lithuanian big man kept things vague, offering only a cryptic promise, “When I am sure, I will talk about everything. You will be the first to know, for sure.”

That brief statement came after he sidestepped questions regarding his future during a recent event in Vilnius. Though the trade is official, Valanciunas appears in no rush to fully commit to the Nuggets. He acknowledged that discussions are still unfolding between him and the team, hinting that a final decision could hinge on those talks.

The Nuggets, however, are operating as if Valanciunas is staying. They see him as a key bench piece and a steady backup to Nikola Jokic. His size and experience strengthen the frontcourt. Last season, he averaged 8.7 points and 7.0 rebounds, bringing physicality, rebounding, and inside scoring—traits that could prove vital in a deep playoff run.

Yet, the shadow of a potential move to Europe continues to loom. Reports suggest that Valanciunas has drawn strong interest from a top EuroLeague club, which could tempt him with a multi-year deal and a leading role. Still, nothing has been finalized, and the player himself remains deliberately vague.

His current contract gives the Nuggets control, but without a vocal commitment from Jonas Valanciunas, uncertainty lingers. The team’s summer planning hinges, in part, on whether he suits up for Denver or walks away before training camp begins.

For now, all the Nuggets can do is wait until NBA Free Agency ends. As Valanciunas said, once he’s ready to speak, the world will know. But until that day comes, both the Nuggets and their fans are left reading between the lines.