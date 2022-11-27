Published November 27, 2022

By Jason Patt · 2 min read

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku saved his team with an incredible fourth-down touchdown catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Njoku went up and snared the Jacoby Brissett pass right when it looked like the Browns were going to lose again.

Here’s the incredible catch in all its glory:

Njoku’s touchdown catch was so incredible it caught the eye of Magic Johnson:

I just saw a great one-handed, left-handed catch by David Njoku to tie the game. WOW! Unreal!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 27, 2022

The extra point after David Njoku’s touchdown catch tied the game at 17-17, sending it to overtime. The Browns went on to win 23-17 on Nick Chubb’s touchdown run late in the extra period.

Njoku’s score represented the first points for the Browns after they scored 10 in the first quarter to take a 10-7 lead. Brissett and Co. struggled to move the ball against the Buccaneers for most of the rest of the game, but they finally broke through again when they needed it most late in regulation and then did it again in ovretime.

This is set to be Brissett’s last game as the starter as Deshaun Watson gets set to return from his suspension. He’s eligible to be reinstated for Week 13 and is set to start against his former team, the Houston Texans.

The Browns are no 4-7 on the season, so their playoff hopes are still basically cooked. Brissett going out on a high note is a great feeling, though, and the playoff dreams aren’t totally dead yet.