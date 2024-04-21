Jeremy Swayman was excellent in the Boston Bruins' 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs opener, turning aside 35 shots and helping his club open up a 1-0 lead on the Toronto Maple Leafs in their Eastern Conference first-round series.
But despite the encouraging performance, B's head coach Jim Montgomery still hasn't made a decision on who will be between the pipes in Game 2 on Monday night.
“Jim Montgomery says the Bruins coaching staff is still ‘contemplating' what to do with the goaltending for Game 2,” reported The Athletic hockey insider Chris Johnston on Sunday. “They've alternated starts between Swayman and Ullmark since late February.”
Although the rotation system has worked well for Boston over the last two seasons, it's probably not a hard decision to go back to Swayman in Game 2. He's had Toronto's number all year and looked extremely sharp in the opener.
Montgomery did say after the game on Saturday that not going to Swayman back-to-back would be a difficult decision to make.
“It’s going to be hard to go away from Sway. He played a terrific game,” said the bench boss Montgomery, per the Associated Press. “If we decide to go with Ullmark, we’re comfortable with it, and our team’s comfortable with it. It doesn’t affect us in the room, whoever starts next.”
The goaltending in Beantown became a huge point of contention at the end of last year's first-round, with Ullmark playing despite not being 100 percent healthy, and Swayman probably getting turned to too late.
Most likely, the latter will get another opportunity on Monday night at TD Garden, with full confidence in the former if things don't go as planned for the Bruins.
Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark the best goaltending duo in NHL
Regardless of who starts, the Bruins' brass has full confidence in both netminders, and for good reason. The two have been the backbone of two excellent Boston teams — both in last year's 65-win campaign, and throughout another great season in Massachusetts in 2023-24 despite a mass exodus in the offseason.
Ullmark was better in the regular-season in 2022-23, and he was also better than any other NHL goalie. He led the league in wins, goals against average and save percentage, scored an empty net goal and won the Vezina Trophy as the league's top tendy.
But Swayman has been better in 2023-24, and he deservedly got the Game 1 start. And based on Jim Montgomery's comments, it looks as though the 25-year-old will get back-to-back starts for the first time in over two months.
Whether it is Swayman or Ullmark on Monday night, it might not matter: the B's are dripping with confidence right now. After beating the Leafs in all four regular-season contests, they dominated for much of Saturday's tilt to open the 1-0 series lead.
Boston beat Toronto in seven games in each of 2013, 2018 and 2019, and the Leafs haven't won a playoff series against the Bruins since 1959. The way things are going, that isn't going to change.
And one of the main reasons is the excellent goaltending options the Bruins can turn to, which is something the Leafs just do not have the luxury of as they try to climb back into the series at TD Garden.