Michael Irvin once again became part of the story as much as the game itself when the Miami Hurricanes knocked off the Ohio State Buckeyes 14-24 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, sending Miami to the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and the College Football Playoff semifinals. While the Hurricanes earned the win on the field, Irvin’s emotional, over-the-top reactions quickly went viral.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was stationed on the sideline throughout the CFP quarterfinal, visibly riding every momentum swing. When Miami defensive back Keionte Scott jumped an Ohio State pass for a pick-six, Irvin went crazy, celebrating wildly as the Hurricanes surged ahead.

Later, as Ohio State clawed back into contention, cameras caught Irvin and fellow Miami legend Ray Lewis sad, reflecting just how invested the former players were in the outcome.

Irvin’s antics didn’t come out of nowhere. Ahead of the matchup, he openly promised chaos, declaring that if Miami won, he would celebrate by going “belt to a**” on an Ohio State jersey, and he quite literally did after the final whistle. Irvin posted the video on X, formerly Twitter.

Once Miami sealed the victory, Irvin sprinted across the sideline, congratulating Hurricanes players before unbuckling his belt and repeatedly whipping a Gatorade jug. When the symbolism felt unclear, Irvin escalated the moment by placing a red sweatshirt on the jug and continuing, making the Buckeyes the unmistakable target of his celebration.

BELT TO ASS pic.twitter.com/azNPTIQjqi — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) January 1, 2026

The moment fit Irvin’s long-standing reputation. One of the greatest players in Miami history, he starred for the Hurricanes from 1985-87, finishing with 143 receptions, 2,423 yards, and 26 touchdowns while winning a national championship in 1987. His college dominance led to a No. 11 overall selection by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1988 NFL Draft, cementing his legacy.

As Miami advances deeper into the CFP, Irvin’s presence is unlikely to fade. If the Hurricanes keep winning, his sideline theatrics may only grow louder — and college football fans should probably brace for whatever “BTA” means next.