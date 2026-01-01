The Ohio State Buckeyes entered the College Football Playoff looking to defend their national title, but the season ended abruptly with a 24-14 loss vs. the Miami Hurricanes in the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal. In the aftermath, questions quickly shifted toward the future, including the status of the Buckeyes’ starting center.

Carson Hinzman, a First Team All American and anchor of the Ohio State offensive line, addressed his uncertainty following the loss. The senior acknowledged he has not yet decided whether he will return for the 2026 season or explore the NFL Draft, emphasizing that no firm choice has been made.

The Buckeyes struggled offensively vs. the Hurricanes defense, particularly in the first half, when Ohio State fell behind 14–0. While the offense showed flashes later in the game, inconsistencies along the line and turnovers proved costly, placing added focus on roster decisions moving forward.

Hinzman’s situation carries added intrigue given his eligibility. Although he has already graduated and was honored as one of the nation’s top centers, he retains at least one year of eligibility after redshirting early in his career. He also skipped Senior Day festivities in November, a move often viewed as a signal that a return remains possible.

The Buckeye Sports Bulletin’s Chase Brown took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing comments from Hinzman that reflected the center’s mindset following the loss.

Carson Hinzman didn’t confirm whether he’ll back at Ohio State next season: “I’m not sure exactly where I’ll be… but I don’t have any pressure to leave. If the opportunity presents itself, I have no problem coming back. If there’s an opportunity at the next level, then maybe… — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) January 1, 2026

Hinzman’s experience includes 21 career starts and a key role during Ohio State’s 2024-25 national championship run. His leadership in line calls and protections has been viewed as vital, even as the offensive front faced scrutiny against elite defenses late in the season.

Ohio State finished the game with more total yardage than Miami but failed to capitalize on key moments. The loss ended the Buckeyes’ title defense and shifted attention toward offseason decisions that will shape the program’s direction.

Whether the redshirt senior returns or declares for the draft, his choice will directly impact Ohio State’s offensive line plans and transfer portal strategy as the Buckeyes begin preparations for the 2026 season.