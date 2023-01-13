The Boston Bruins have been shockingly successful this season, rolling to a 32-4-4 record as they hosted the Seattle Kraken Thursday night. As well as the Bruins had played overall, they were a remarkable 19-0-3 in their first 22 home games.

"They were just a little more tenacious than we were." Jim Montgomery on the Bruins 3-0 loss to the Kraken, the team's first regulation loss at home this season.@RealJackEdwards | @AndyBrickley | #NHLBruinspic.twitter.com/qgXDJMvNzh — NESN (@NESN) January 13, 2023

That’s no longer the case as the second-year expansion team came into Boston and blanked the Bruins 3-0. Martin Jones authored the shutout for the Kraken, stopping all 27 shots that he faced.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, who had given his streaking team two days off this week after returning home from a West Coast road trip, was not about to excuse his team’s performance.

“We weren’t a second late, we were two seconds late on everything,” Montgomery said. “We just couldn’t see the plays that were there to be made all night. We’re not happy with how we played and we’ll address it tomorrow”

The Kraken opened the scoring at the 7:14 mark on a goal by Brandon Tanev, as he deflected a shot from Daniel Sprong past Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark.

Seattle had the edge on the Bruins in the opening period, controlling the puck and limiting Boston’s explosive offense.

The Bruins played with more pace in the second period and had several opportunities to tie the score, including a partial breakaway by red-hot David Pastrnak, but Jones turned him away. It appeared the Kraken would hold on to their slim lead through two periods, but a goal by Eeli Toivanen in the final minute of the period increased Seattle’s advantage to 2-0.

The Bruins pulled Ullmark with 5 minutes to go in the third period but could not beat Jones. The Boston Bruins get back to action Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.