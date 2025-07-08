After a disappointing 2024–25 season, the Boston Bruins are working to turn things around with a flurry of offseason moves. One unexpected NHL Free Agency storyline links Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to trade rumors suggesting he wants out of Boston. But his agent quickly denied it, saying Korpisalo never asked to be moved. He still has a valid contract and plans to stay. Korpisalo enters next season focused and ready to help the Bruins bounce back.

Trade rumors heated up after the Bruins signed Michael DiPietro to a two-year, one-way deal. The move led many to believe the Bruins planned to move Joonas Korpisalo, who has three years left on his contract with a $3 million annual cap hit and a 10-team no-trade clause. DiPietro’s strong AHL performance and NHL ambitions fueled talk of a possible shift in the goaltending hierarchy.

Korpisalo’s situation took another turn after his end-of-season comments. The 31-year-old goaltender openly pushed for a larger role next year. He had finished the season with an 11-10-3 record, a .893 save percentage, and three shutouts in 27 games. As a result, trade buzz picked up before the deadline. Several teams reportedly reached out to check on his availability.

Still, Korpisalo hasn’t requested a trade. His camp says he’s happy in Boston and eager to fight for more starts behind Jeremy Swayman. Team leadership backs that stance and plans to promote internal competition heading into training camp.

The addition of DiPietro doesn’t necessarily signal an exit for Korpisalo, it may simply be a push to deepen the team’s goaltending pool. The Bruins understand the value of depth in net, especially after a grueling 2024–25 campaign that saw both starters deal with stretches of inconsistency.

For now, Korpisalo remains part of the Boston's plans. He’s under contract, motivated, and entering the new season with something to prove. Despite the noise surrounding NHL Free Agency, the Bruins goaltending trio looks set to stay intact, at least for now.