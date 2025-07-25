The Boston Bruins are headed into a unique season in franchise history. There have not been many years in recent memory when Boston has been openly rebuilding. But with Brad Marchand gone, they are looking to change things up in Beantown. The Bruins are looking to trade forward Pavel Zacha before the season begins.

“The Bruins explored the trade market on Zacha during the season, and there is belief out there that Boston is looking, again, at moving him. His 10-team no-trade list turned into an eight-team list July 1, so he does have some say in where he ends up, if dealt. He has two years remaining on his contract,” The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta reported.

The Bruins traded for Zacha from the New Jersey Devils before the 2022-23 season. They sent Erik Haula to New Jersey, who was just dumped on the Nashville Predators after a rough run. Zacha scored 21 goals in each of his first two seasons in Boston, but potted only 14 this year.

Article Continues Below

The Bruins should try and trade Zacha and anyone who could improve their prospect pipeline. They should get more players on the same timeline as seventh overall pick James Hagens. Zacha, who has two years left on his contract, does not fit that timeline.

The Predators could get Zacha and Haula on the same team to improve their forward depth. But Barry Trotz should not be in the business of giving up prospects. Kings GM Ken Holland should be, however, especially after a bizarre offseason where they did not improve their forward depth enough.

The Kings need as much help as they can get to advance past the Edmonton Oilers. After Holland's former team improved its depth this offseason, he needs to respond with a trade. Adding a 20-goal threat to their lineup would help them in the postseason.