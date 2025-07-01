The Boston Bruins are adding veterans to improve their depth as free agency opens. They started the day with a trade for Edmonton Oilers forward Viktor Arvidsson. When it came to free agency, the Bruins started their day by signing Tanner Jeannot, who is entering his sixth NHL season.

“Tanner Jeannot 5 x $3.4M, Boston,” Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported.

Jeannot started his career with the Nashville Predators, scoring 24 goals in 81 games as a rookie in 2021-22. After finishing seventh in the Calder Trophy voting, the Tampa Bay Lightning coveted him. They traded a first, second, third, fourth, and fifth-round pick to land him. Less than 18 months later, they traded him to the Los Angeles Kings for a second and a fourth.

Jeannot has never recreated the offensive pop he had in his rookie year. In the three seasons since, he has 20 total goals and 271 penalty minutes. The Bruins are bringing him in for their bottom-six, hoping that offense can return. Even at 27 years old, five years is a long time for this caliber of player. But Boston needs NHL talent after their deadline fire sale.

Tanner Jeannot, signed 5x$3.4M by BOS, is a physical low-event depth winger who does practically nothing with the puck and punishes opposing players who try to do things with it. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/YWKsvs03Zs — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Bruins added a low-risk, high-reward defenseman just after signing Jeannot. Friedman reported that Boston is signing Jordan Harris, who was not qualified by the Columbus Blue Jackets before the deadline. Harris spent three years with the Montreal Canadiens before he was included in the Patrik Laine trade. He has nine goals in four NHL seasons.

The Bruins tanked the second half of the season, trading Brad Marchand and Brandon Carlo and finishing last in the Atlantic Division. It earned them the seventh overall pick in the draft, which they used on Boston College center James Hagens.

